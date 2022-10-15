Britney Spears Says Mom Smacked Her In The Face For Partying With Paris Hilton And Lindsay Lohan

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Britney Spears has revealed more tension between her and her mother over a wild incident in the mid-2000’s.

Britney Spears has claimed her mother, Lynne Spears, once slapped her for partying until 4am back in 2006.

Following the termination of her controversial conservatorship last November, the popstar has regularly criticized her family, including mom Lynne and dad Jamie, for their treatment of her over the 13-year arrangement.

Taking to Instagram, Britney posted a clip of the famous scene in the 2005 movie “Monster-in-Law” in which Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez slap each other, and in the accompanying caption, noted that she would “give anything” to do the same.

“I swear I’ve never slapped anyone my whole life!!! I WOULD GIVE ANYTHING TO SEE WHAT THAT FEELS LIKE … JUST SAYING!!!” she wrote.

Britney then alleged Lynne slapped her for going out clubbing with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan following her 2006 breakup from Kevin Federline, the father of her sons Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16.

“The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris (Hilton) and Lindsay (Lohan) dropped me off at my beach house with my babies!!! Kevin left me at that point, so I had a small beach house and my mother was watching Jayden and Preston … yes I partied till like 4am and my mother was P#####!!!!” the “Toxic” hitmaker continued. “I walked in she looked at me and slapped me so hard that I will never forget it!!! Psss since then I’ve always wondered what it must feel like to slap someone … GUESS I WILL NEVER KNOW!!!! Stay classy folks!!! This was all 15 years ago… I mean we’ve all grown up since then !!!”

Lynne has not yet commented on Britney’s post.

However, the mother-of-three recently attempted to make amends with her daughter, and pleaded for the 40-year-old’s forgiveness in the comments section of one of her Instagram posts.

Yet, Britney rejected Lynne’s attempt to reconcile.

“Mom take your apology and go f### yourself !!!” she fired.