Chrissy Teigen Cracks Oven Door As She Attempts To Cook Thanksgiving Dinner

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chrissy Teigen took to social media to show how she cracked her oven door while cooking Thanksgiving Dinner. Check it out!

Chrissy Teigen shared a video of her cracked oven door.

The “FABLife” co-host shared on Instagram and Twitter how she had cracked her oven door while cooking Thanksgiving dinner.

“Thanksgiving cooking begins nowwww!!! Best day of the year,” Chrissy gushed in a thread, before following it up with a video of her open oven door cracked with the words “Oh no” written over the top.

Later, the television personality gave updates on her Thanksgiving dinner situation.

Don’t forget to dry out your bread for stuffing! John used for scale lol pic.twitter.com/4pgj9L7XlI — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 24, 2022

On her Instagram Story, she shared a photo of a pot with the words “Doing everything I can today!” written atop it, followed by a series of videos including one of her taking baked potatoes out of a non-cracked oven and one of baked pies on her countertop.

On Twitter, she replied to users commenting on her dinner.

Responding to one user writing “We know that room is smelling like rancid farts right now,” Chrissy tweeted, “Used to it with the hound dog and Frenchie!”

One user commented on a video of Chrissy’s daughter Luna lamenting over egg preparation, “You wouldn’t like eggs either if you saw the conditions chickens live in and what they do to the ‘surplus’ (male) chicks,” to which Chrissy replied, “Take it somewhere else Kath.”

Chrissy and her husband John Legend share Luna, who was born in 2016 and their son, Miles, who was born in May 2018. In August, she announced that they were expecting another child.