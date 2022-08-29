Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Had Baby!

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa had a baby! Wow! How dope is this. They look so happy and pure.

I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM!

Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family.

Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I’m a complete mama bear! Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey.

I know sharing this allows me to connect with you in different ways that I never imagined. My conversations and life experiences have already changed. And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew.

Thank you everyone for your support as always.

Love, The Kaepernicks