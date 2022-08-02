Dolph Lundgren Attempts To Cool Down Hot-Headed Sylvester Stallone Over “Rocky” Spinoff

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dolph Lundgren has responded to Sylvester Stallone’s furious response to the plans to create a new “Rocky” spinoff movie based on Ivan Drago. Read more!

Dolph Lundgren has responded to Sylvester Stallone’s claims he is set to appear in a potential “Rocky” spinoff movie.

Over the weekend, Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram to slam Rocky producer Irwin Winkler for allegedly developing a new project about Lundgren’s character, Ivan Drago, without his knowledge.

Shortly after, the Swedish actor issued a statement on social media in which he insisted that the film had not been confirmed and that he had been in touch with Sylvester Stallone.

“Just to set the record straight regarding a possible Drago spinoff,” he wrote. “There’s no approved script, no deals in place, no director and I was personally under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor. There was a press leak last week which was unfortunate. In touch with Mr Balboa – just so all the fans can relax…There ya go.”

Stallone launched the boxing franchise with 1976’s “Rocky,” which he wrote and starred in. The franchise has since spawned five sequels and the “Creed” spinoff series, though the 76-year-old sold his rights to the “Rocky” screenplay to producers Winkler and the late Robert Chartoff, so he has no ownership stake in the film series.

In his post over the weekend, Stallone also blasted Lundgren over the spinoff news, writing, “By the way, I once had nothing but respect for Dolph but he NEVER told me about what was going on behind my back with the character I created for him !!! REAL FRIENDS Are more precious than gold.”

Sylvester Stallone has not yet replied to Lundgren’s statement.