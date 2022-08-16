Ellen DeGeneres Pays Tribute To Anne Heche As Body Bag Video Goes Viral

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ellen DeGeneres is morning the life of her former partner Anne Heche, who was pronounced dead after a wild accident last week!

Ellen DeGeneres and James Tupper have paid tribute to the late Anne Heche.

The “Donnie Brasco” actress was declared legally dead on Friday after being in a coma as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident on August 5th. She was 53.

Following the sad news, TV host Ellen took to Twitter to remember her former girlfriend.

This is a sad day. I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 12, 2022

“This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family, and friends all of my love,” she wrote.

Ellen and Anne were in a high-profile relationship between 1997 and 2000.

In addition, James posted a snap of his former partner on his Instagram page and added, “Love you forever,” alongside a broken heart emoji.

Anne and James met on the TV show “Men in Trees” set, dated between 2007 and 2018. They welcomed a son named Atlas in 2009.

Meanwhile, Anne’s ex-husband Coley Laffoon dedicated an emotional video to her on Instagram on Friday. The former couple was married between 2001 and 2007. They became parents to son Homer in 2002.

“In the wake of Anne’s passing, I just wanted to say a few things. One, I loved her, and I miss her, and I’m always going to. Two, Homer is O.K. He’s grieving, of course, and it’s rough. It’s really rough, as probably anybody can imagine, but he’s surrounded by family, and he’s strong, and he’s going to be O.K.,” he said. “Your check-ins, showing us your heart, offering prayers and everything, it’s so beautiful. Thank you. It’s hard for me, it’s hard for my family, it’s really hard for Homer. But we’ve got each other, and we have a lot of support, and we’re going to be O.K.”

Many of Anne’s former co-stars, including Robert De Niro and Alec Baldwin, posted tributes online.