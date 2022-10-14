Elon Musk Sells ‘20,000 bottles’ Of Burnt Hair Perfume To Help Fund Twitter Purchase

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Elon Musk revealed he was destined to sell fragrances because of his last name. And his first foray has been an overwhelming success. Read more!

Elon Musk has claimed to have sold more than 20,000 bottles of his Burnt Hair perfume.

Earlier this month, the billionaire Tesla Motors founder announced that he was launching a fragrance that could be purchased via his The Boring Company website.

Named Burnt Hair, the fragrance is perfume as the “essence of repugnant desire” and is priced at $100.

“Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work,” the website description reads.

Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Elon announced that 20,000 bottles had been purchased, totaling $2 million in sales.

“With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!” the 51-year-old wrote before encouraging further sales. “Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter.”

Elon entered a deal to buy Twitter in April, though the negotiations are still underway.