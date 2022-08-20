Emilia Clarke Receives Apology From Nasty TV Exec Who Called Her A “Short” “Dumpy” Girl

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A TV executive in Australia has apologized to actress Emilia Clarke after saying she was “short” and “dumpy.” Read more!

Editors at C##### reported that Foxtel chief executive Patrick Delany made the comment about the British actress at the Sydney premiere of “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of Dragon” earlier this week.

According to the outlet, Delany recalled his initial reaction to watching the hit HBO show, in which Clarke played Daenerys Targaryen, to the crowd, and stated, “I was like, ‘What’s this show with the short, dumpy girl walking into the fire?'”

The comment fell flat, with one attendee noting that there was a “bit of a gasp” in the audience.

A representative for Foxtel issued an apology to Clarke on Delany’s behalf.

“Mr Delany’s welcome remarks at the ‘House of the Dragon’ premiere were intended to be self-deprecating and light-hearted,” they said. “The aim was to convey that for him, ‘Game of Thrones’ had been something very different for television in 2011 and that Emilia Clarke went from relatively unknown to one of the most recognized and most-loved actors in television and film. On behalf of Mr. Delany, the Foxtel Group apologizes if his remarks were misunderstood and caused any offense.”

Emilia Clarke, 35, has not yet responded to the controversy.

“House of the Dragon,” based on portions of George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel “Fire & Blood,” is set to premiere on August 21st.