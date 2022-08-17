Florence Pugh Addresses Buzz Surrounding Harry Styles Sex Scenes

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Florence Pugh has insisted she won’t be discussing her sex scenes with Harry Styles while on the press circuit for “Don’t Worry Darling.”

After the trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller was released in May, fans quickly commented on the intimate scenes between Florence’s housewife character Alice and her workaholic husband Jack, as played by Harry.

But in an interview for the September 2022 issue of Harper’s Bazaar, the British actress noted that she would avoid discussing the sex scenes in the future as she wants to focus on the broader themes of the film.

“It’s not why I’m in this industry. Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that,” she said. “That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because (this movie is) bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”

Initially, Florence had been set to play Bunny, Alice’s best friend in “Don’t Worry Darling.”

However, Olivia Wilde – who also directed the film – ended up taking on the supporting role, with the 26-year-old agreeing to take on the lead.

“It was a different beast,” she added of the intense part. “I love playing a distressed woman.”

“Don’t Worry Darling” will premiere at the Venice International Film Festival and open in U.S. cinemas on September 23rd.