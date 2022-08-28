Issa Rae Had An “Amazing” Time Working On “Barbie” Movie

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Issa Rae describes her experience working on the new live-action “Barbie” movie featuring stars like Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, and others. Read more!

Issa Rae had an “absolutely amazing” time working with Greta Gerwig on the “Barbie” movie.

The director’s highly-anticipated movie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as live-action versions of Mattel’s Barbie and Ken dolls, alongside a star-studded cast including Issa, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, America Ferrera, and Simu Liu.

While she couldn’t reveal anything about her character or the top-secret plot, Issa told Today’s digital magazine that she was sold on Greta’s specific vision for the film.

“I was like, ‘This sounds crazy, but OK. Let me just read the script.’ When you read the script, you’re like, ‘Oh, I get it!’ It’s very funny, and it’s just very specific to her… working with her was absolutely amazing,” she said.

Greta Gerwig co-wrote the movie with her partner, “Marriage Story’s” Noah Baumbach, and it is due to be released in July 2023.

Following the end of her T.V. show “Insecure” in December 2021, Issa filmed “Barbie,” B.J. Novak’s directorial debut “Vengeance,” an episode of the Apple TV+ anthology series “Roar,” and recorded a voice role for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

She has also started writing a movie screenplay of her own and confirmed she would act in at least one of the projects she wrote.

“It’s part of the next chapter. I’m looking to film one soon,” she shared. “I’ll see how that goes!”