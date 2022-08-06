John Boyega Denies He’s Joining Marvel Cinematic Universe

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

John Boyega disappointed his fans after revealing he’s not joining Marvel Cinematic Universe, despite a viral report!

John Boyega dismissed reports that he is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new interview.

In a chat with Men’s Health, English actor Boyega responded to rumors that he secretly filmed a cameo for an upcoming project set in the MCU.

The rumors, started by the blog Giant Freakin Robot, were fueled by his statements in a 2021 appearance on the radio show “Fresh Air With Terry Gross,” in which he praised Marvel for its work on “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

When asked whether he is working on a Marvel movie, John stated: “That’s not in the vision for me now.

“I want to do nuanced things. . . . I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it’s real hard to top Iron Man in that universe.”

The 30-year-old star can next be seen in the historical epic “The Woman King,” opposite Viola Davis.