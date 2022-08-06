Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Welcome Another Baby

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed a second child via a surrogate. Read more about their new bundle of joy!

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child together.

A representative for the reality TV star confirmed to People on Friday that the former couple had become parents to a baby boy. The tot was delivered via surrogate.

The infant’s name and date of birth have not yet been announced.

However, a source told the outlet that Khloé is still deciding on a moniker for her son.

Last month, the pair confirmed they were expecting another child together, a sibling for their four-year-old daughter True.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” her spokesperson said at the time. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

Khloé and Tristan have had a rocky relationship since they started dating in 2016.

In the lead-up to the birth of True in April 2018, the basketball player was hit with allegations that he had been cheating on the TV personality while she was pregnant.

In addition, the 38-year-old and Tristan split after it was reported that he had allegedly cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, but they rekindled the romance during the Covid-19 pandemic.

They broke up again in June 2021, and their new baby was conceived before it was revealed Tristan, 31, was expecting a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

Maralee gave birth to their son Theo in early December. The sports star is also father to five-year-old son Prince from his relationship with Jordan Craig.