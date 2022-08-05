Kylie Jenner Called Out For Breaching Lab Sanitation Protocols

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kylie Jenner denies she put her makeup line at risk, when she popped into a laboratory to clout chase for social media!

Kylie Jenner has responded to the accusation that she breached sanitation protocols in her Kylie Cosmetics lab.

After the make-up mogul posted a series of photos and videos promoting her Kylie Cosmetics brand on Instagram on Tuesday, cosmetics developer Kevin James Bennett took issue with the pictures.

Kylie’s promotional shots featured the 24-year-old in a facility wearing a lab coat and interacting with lab equipment and test products.

Kevin reposted four of Kylie’s photos on his Instagram account and noted that Kylie is not wearing a hair net, mask, shoe covers, or disposable gloves in the snaps. He also slammed the lab for staging the photo-op.

“I need the (lab’s) name because I want to make sure my clients NEVER work with them,” Kevin wrote. “Folks, this is not the way we create cosmetics and misrepresents how our industry works. Credible manufacturers follow STRICT sanitation protocols to protect you.”

Kylie responded in the comments on Thursday, claiming the photos were not taken in a manufacturing facility but a “personal space” where she creates “fun samples.”

“I would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner. That’s completely unacceptable, I agree,” she continued. “No one is putting customers at risk ! Shame on you Kevin for spreading false information !!!!”

Kevin replied, “So you were standing on a platform, looking into an expensive homogenizing kettle that had processed at least 50 liters of a complexion product (the product still covering the mixing paddles)… But this is not a manufacturing facility?”

“Shame on me?” he added. “NO, shame on you or whoever takes care of your social media for trying to gaslight everyone into thinking I’m the one to blame.”