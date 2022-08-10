Peter Jackson Wanted To Be Hypnotized To Forget The Lord Of The Rings

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Peter Jackson once considered using hypnotherapy to help him forget working on “The Lord of the Rings” movies.

During an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, the director revealed that he had once investigated the technique in a bid to try and block out the grueling production process so that he could experience watching the films as a fan.

“When we did ‘The Lord of the Rings’ movies, I always felt I was the unlucky person who never got to see as a coming-out-of-the-blue film,” he explained. “By the time there were screenings, I was immersed in it for five or six years. It was such a loss for me not to be able to see them like everyone else.”

The New Zealand-based filmmaker even spoke to British mentalist Derren Brown at one point, but he never went through with the process.

“I actually did seriously consider going to some hypnotherapy guy to hypnotize me to make me forget about the films and the work I had done over the last six or seven years so I could sit and enjoy them,” the 60-year-old continued.

Jackson’s fantasy epics, based on the novel written by J. R. R. Tolkien, were released between 2001 and 2003.

He also helmed “The Hobbit films,” which were unveiled between 2012 and 2014.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Jackson revealed he was looking forward to viewing Amazon’s upcoming “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” series. The show is scheduled to premiere on September 2nd.