Shia LaBeouf Joins Francis Ford Coppola’s Epic Film “Megalopolis”

Shia LaBeouf has signed on to star in Francis Ford Coppola’s mysterious flick “Megalopolis” OPPOSITE Laurence Fishburne and an all-star cast.

Shia LaBeouf has been cast in Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming movie “Megalopolis.”

It was confirmed on Wednesday that the actor would join previously-announced stars Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, and Aubrey Plaza in “The Godfather” director’s long-gestating passion project.

The casting announcement includes five other actors – Coppola’s sister Talia Shire and nephew Jason Schwartzman as well as Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter, and James Remar were also revealed as newly-cast stars for the film.

According to Variety, the film’s official logline reads: “The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius, and conflicted love.”

Specific plot details about the movie have not been disclosed.

Coppola is directing from his own script and independently funding his dream film, which has a reported budget of nearly $100 million.

Production on “Megalopolis” is set to begin this autumn.

LaBeouf is currently on the comeback trail after taking almost two years out of the spotlight as a result of his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs filing a lawsuit accusing him of sexual battery, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress in December 2020.

The case goes to trial in April 2023.. The actor returned to the spotlight last week by giving several interviews.