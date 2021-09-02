21 Savage Under Fire After He Says Men Can Cheat, But Women Can’t

21 Savage is under fire after a recent proclamation that while men are allowed to cheat on their partners, women are not.

The rapper recently appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, where he shared his thoughts about love, life, and relationships.

(We’re not sure when 21 Savage became an expert on those topics, but here we are.)

He made clear that any woman who wants to be with him has to be sexually faithful to him, or she’s cut off on the spot. That’s because when he was younger, he was cheated on by a girlfriend. “That was like, young n###a s##t…I got cheated on. I ain’t goin’ for that s##t now. Cheat on me, it’s over with. Never speak to you again in life. Straight up.”

21 Savage went on to say that he couldn’t forgive the girl who cheated on him, because he couldn’t help but picture her in a sexual situation with her new man.

But when asked if he felt the same was true if the situation were reversed, he of course made clear that men were “allowed” to cheat.

“That’s different though because we conquer women,” 21 Savage replied. “Your girl gon’ look at it like, ‘OK, my man conquered a woman.’ So it’s like, yo’ n###a won in the situation. She just got hit but vice versa, you my queen, so if a n###a conquer you, our whole castle is now like, vulnerable…Once a n###a get between your legs, he can get anything else up out of you. He can know where I live, how I move, our problems we having in the house, what I’m going through in my life.”