20-Strong Caravan Of Cars Roll Up On Walmart And Thieves Take Everything In Sight

At least 22 shoplifters remain at large following a swarming run through a local Walmart in Memphis, Tenessee on Sunday (November 20th). They managed to get away with an assortment of expensive items.

According to reports, surveillance footage shows multiple cars pulling into the Walmart parking lot on Elvis Presley Blvd at 8:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, the armed suspects entered the store by breaking a window to the automotive entrance. Once inside, shoplifters made off with speakers, two flat-screen TVs, shop vacuums, car batteries, and two Black Panther toy scooters.

Loss prevention counted 22 suspects in 20 cars. They observed various Infinitis, Dodges, Chryslers, and Kia’s.

Shockingly, by the time police, the shoplifters fled the scene. No arrests have been at this time.