22Gz Says “Godfather” Sheff G Is Getting Extorted, Sheff G Replies

These Brooklyn Drill rappers are so interesting to me. They really represent something new and old at the same time. Remember how B.I.G. said, “That Brooklyn bullish#t – we on it!”? I do. I seems like that is what is going on today.
“The ‘Godfather’ in jail getting extorted Good morning. N###as supposed to be starting some sh#t. These rappers be waiting too long to live their raps and then get wrapped up and can’t hold it down.” – ” 22Gz on Twitter. He would later delete the tweet.
If you did not know, Sheff G is in jail. He was arrested on July 15, 2021 for second-degree gun possession and pleaded on October 20, 2021. He was sentenced to two years in prison. I would imagine he will be out in a year or so.
Anyway, he is STILL at the top of the BK Drill Rap food chain at the age of 23. These dudes really live it!
He took the time to respond to 22 in jail. These dudes have text, twitter and IG in jail!
I done hurd I turn this and that .. done
hurd im getting extorted and allat lies and rumors that the broke dirty and worthless has made up Imao, whats next?
N##### better ask anyone they kno up in these upstate prisons about me ! , million dollar n#### chilling in general population never been disrespected without the boomerang effect, all yu got is ya name and ya word .. and my name would never be tainted, my reputation speaks for itself… mr front line action … mr movie himself!
The face of a real n#### yu hurd …. free all my guys, they say if yu dont got no haters yu aint doing nun right , lol.. shout out to my whole label, my album went number 1, and we got more than over 16 plaques coming in , all behind bars shout out to us
winners circle … shout out my fans i love yall ill be back soon
Life like f###### mines .. only life to
f###### live ! #3xl