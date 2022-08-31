22Gz Says “Godfather” Sheff G Is Getting Extorted, Sheff G Replies

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Sheff G is not about to be slandered. He responded to allegations and rumors that he is being extorted in jail.

These Brooklyn Drill rappers are so interesting to me. They really represent something new and old at the same time. Remember how B.I.G. said, “That Brooklyn bullish#t – we on it!”? I do. I seems like that is what is going on today.

“The ‘Godfather’ in jail getting extorted Good morning. N###as supposed to be starting some sh#t. These rappers be waiting too long to live their raps and then get wrapped up and can’t hold it down.” – ” 22Gz on Twitter. He would later delete the tweet.

If you did not know, Sheff G is in jail. He was arrested on July 15, 2021 for second-degree gun possession and pleaded on October 20, 2021. He was sentenced to two years in prison. I would imagine he will be out in a year or so.

Anyway, he is STILL at the top of the BK Drill Rap food chain at the age of 23. These dudes really live it!

He took the time to respond to 22 in jail. These dudes have text, twitter and IG in jail!