40 Glocc Says Wack100 Was Stomped Out At The Same Show Drakeo Was Killed

Wack 100 has been more thoughtful and introspective recently, but that did not stop 40Glocc from saying he was beat up!

40 Glocc is trolling the mess out of Wack100!

First of all, RIP Drakeo The Ruler! I was not a big fan of his or anything, but I did see him trying to do better. Also, there’s the issue of him getting stabbed at “Once Upon A Time In LA,” a festival that seemed to be about peace. But then numerous incidents happened, including the fatal stabbing of Drakeo.

I had not heard anything about Wack100 being attacked, but this was pushed out in numerous social posts by 40 Glocc! He literally took this information and populated the internet with it.

Here they are in order:

So, do you believe 40 Glocc or Wack100. I need to call myself Ill3000.