40YearOldBully Trends As Cardi And GloRilla Make Peace & Love

Is there some “hidden hand” making women in rap beef with each other? If so, it has not gotten its devilish paws on Cardi and Gorilla! LOL!

Once upon a time, an old sage R. King said, with a quivering lip said, “Can’t We All Just Get Along?”

This has been brewing for a minute, but damn. I cannot believe that these women of rap are really going at each other. I thought it was all sorts of women empowerment going on. NOT! They need to be more honest about what is going on. Everybody is fighting!!! I am starting to think there’s an Agent Provocateur going on.

Do you think there’s some sort of mystery force? I was on ever social media platform last night talking about the Latto and Nicki Minaj beef. These two could be so much bigger if they joined forces. Instead they are entangled in a war of words. Now, #40YearOldBully trends. I wonder what this means to Nicki. Look at the Twitter feed. It’s pretty crazy seeing the comments.

All I’m saying is we’ve never seen Beyoncé or Rihanna talk down to the new R&B or Pop girls the way Nicki talks down to the new rap girls. Everyone isn’t required to kiss your ass girl 🙄 #40yearoldbully — detguh_nesha (@__GiGiBaby) October 14, 2022

Nicki been in the game 15+ years and NEVER cried about a #Grammy til the new girls started winning them! But a year or two ago her & Drake was saying Grammys ain’t nothing! Oh ok, #Bully #40YearOldBully — HappyHeaux (@PrettyI02587121) October 14, 2022

All Latto gotta do is post this video of Cardi talking about that #40YearOldBully pic.twitter.com/MghTptyoWr — PrettiBrownEyez 👀❤️‍🔥 (@PrettiLibraGirl) October 14, 2022

#40yearoldbully & now I see why people Despise Nicki Minaj. Our generation and the next generation will see this and finally realize she’s immature and insecure. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/xOFt5vE1cF — Iaquasha | (@mslaquasha) October 14, 2022

Come on, Nicki! Let the music speak!

The hidden hand has not worked on Glorilla and Cardi B!

Is it me or does Cardi B look different? They both may have the same dentist.