42 Dugg Told Yo Gotti GloRilla & Sexyy Red Should Join Forces Like Drake & Future Did In 2015

42 Dugg explains why GloRilla and Sexyy Red should follow the blueprint Drake and Future laid out in 2015 when they joined forces

Yo Gotti’s CMG artist 42 Dugg could end up being the reason we get a significant collaboration between Sexyy Red and GloRilla.

During his recent interview with the Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 FM, Dugg spoke on a flurry of topics including his incident with Offset, why the new generation of Detroit artists and music fans may not identify with Eminem, and of course the new music he’s been working on since being released from prison.

As he navigated the myriad of talking points thrown at him, Dugg took a second to explain why he believes his labelmate GloRilla and Sexyy Red need to join forces.

“But I’m like, man, what they should do is how the dudes do,” Dugg said.

“Like, Sexyy [Red] need to go make a mix table with GloRilla. You know what I’m saying?” he said.

42 Dugg backed his theory up by remarking on Drake and Future’s 2015 mixtape What A Time To Be Alive (WATTBA), revealing he’s even petitioned Yo Gotti to help make it happen while both artists have the momentum trending in the right direction.

“They need to uhh, I was telling Gotti they need to do it while they can do it,” he said. “You know what I’m saying?”

42 Dugg concluded by suggesting that GloRilla and Sexyy need to create a moment like Drake and Future did with their project that to truly assert their dominance among their competitors in mainstream rap.

“Like how Drake did deal with Future? I don’t know if they think like that, but that’s what I was like. Like, that’s how you really put your foot on this s##t.”

It goes without saying that there is likely some bias in Dugg’s suggestion, given that he and GloRilla are label mates. However, Dugg recently collaborated with Sexyy for their single “N.P.O” so it’s obvious he has a vivid idea of the St. Louis rapper’s creative process and consistency from first-hand experience.

On the other hand, Drake and Future’s collaborative mixtape, What a Time to Be Alive, achieved significant commercial success and broke numerous records upon release.

The mixtape debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, making it Drake’s second number-one album of 2015 and Future’s first. It sold 375,000 copies in its first week, including streams, and was certified platinum by the RIAA within a year of its release. It would be hard to generate numbers like this now, but GloRilla and Sexyy Red could sure give it a try, and we’re sure fans and listeners wouldn’t be mad at it.

Check out the full interview below.