50 Cent Could Perform At NBA All-Star Game If This Denver Nuggets Star Player Steps Up

50 Cent could make an appearance at the NBA All-Star game thanks to his biggest fan, Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic.

Of the nearly 600 hoopers currently active in the NBA, the Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic is apparently the biggest 50 Cent fan of them all. And just like the millions among Fifty’s core fan base, the MVP award-winning center is apparently obsessed with the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ deep cut “Many Men (Wish Death).”

In an Instagram post the G-Unit Films and TV mogul shared on Wednesday (January 22), he hyped up the idea of touching the stage with the NBA champion at the All-Star Game after multiple commentators including Shaq gave Jokic a hard time about his favoritism over the record during a recent post game interview.

“Look if he says he gonna perform, we gonna perform I’ll back him up we will have the spot jumping. LOL,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption of the post featuring the hilarious clip.

The nexus of this situation stems from a recent viral podcast clip during which Jokic’s veteran teammate, DeAndre Jordan, described his fellow big man’s appreciation for the cut using a hilarious locker room anecdote. “Peyton Watson is our locker room DJ, so anytime Nikola requests a song, if it’s not like Serbian folk music, it is ‘Many Men’ by 50 Cent,” Jordan said. “He knows the words from start to finish… That’s his song, man, he loves it.”

DeAndre Jordan on Nikola Jokic’s favorite songs:



“Any time Nikola [Jokic] would request a song, if it’s not Serbian folk music, it is ‘Many Men’ by 50-Cent. And he knows the words from start to finish.”



Jokic x 50! 😂🎤



Via. @RunItBackFDTV pic.twitter.com/MRtEre1eMu — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) January 16, 2025

In a separate interview Jordan appeared in last year with Paul George, he reiterated Jokic’s love for the song and also revealed his Serbian counterpart, Boban Marjanovic, also forged deep connections with teammates through Hip-Hop and rap music. ”He’s [Boban Marjanovic] just personable bro,” Jordan started off. “He’d be doing sh*t like this, ‘hey DJ, walk it like I talk it,’ and I’m like what the f*ck, where do you know that song from? ‘Bro the Migos they are very easy to learn.”

During the TNT pregame show on Thursday (January 23), the 10 starters for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game will be announced. The complete weekend runs from February 14 through February 16 and features an all new format with grand cash prize attached.