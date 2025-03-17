50 Cent Hilariously Fires Back After Yung Miami Rejects His Dating Potential

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent playfully exchanged digital jabs with a fellow rapper who recently rejected him as a potential romantic partner.

50 Cent ignited social media fireworks after Yung Miami declared she wouldn’t date him, sparking a playful yet fiery exchange between them.

The lively digital dust-up began when the outspoken former City Girls rapper dished about potential celebrity romantic interests during a recent interview.

Michael B. Jordan? Not happening. “No, not my type,” she bluntly confessed. Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather fared better, as Miami admitted, “I would [give him a chance].”

However, when the conversation turned to 50 Cent, the rapper-turned-entertainer quickly placed him firmly in the friend zone, albeit with genuine professional admiration.

“I f### with 50, I like 50,” Yung Miami explained. “I respect 50, but relationship-wise, no. It’d be a little crazy. That man right there, I would want to just stay on his good side. Breakup, nothing. Hey. That’s a businessman. Someone I’d love to do business with.”

The rejection didn’t escape 50 Cent’s notoriously sharp wit. He promptly fired back on Instagram over the weekend.

“I like that she understands I’m a little different,” he wrote. “s### Diddy ain’t never getting out baby. Take your time with me be gentle [kissing face emoji] wit your fine ass !”

But Yung Miami didn’t shy away from the banter. She quickly clapped back with a tweet referencing 50 Cent’s classic track “Many Men,” prompting the rapper to return with another eyebrow-raising Instagram post.

“Wow that was pretty aggressive,” 50 Cent wrote alongside a screenshot of Yung Miami’s post. “MANY MEN WANT TO SUCK THIS C###, I just want to have ice cream and go for a walk.”

If 50 Cent had paid closer attention, he might have realized Yung Miami was quoting lyrics from her 2021 song “Rap Freaks.” After the “Many Men reference, Miami adds, “But I want 50 Cent.”

Nonetheless, 50 Cent also teased Yung Miami’s rumored penchant for golden showers.

He shared an Instagram image of a cartoon character urinating alongside the caption: “What ever you like baby, I’m not gonna judge you. Everybody else will, but I’m here for you.”