50 Cent & Lil Meech Reconciliation Impossible According To Rotimi

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rotimi knows firsthand how to navigate the stormy waters of 50 Cent’s business dealings and he’s got some advice for Lil Meech amid their ongoing feud.

During a recent interview with The Morning Hustle, the former Power star was asked what BMF star Lil Meech should do to get back on 50 Cent’s good side. Rotimi didn’t sugarcoat his response and as a result, bluntly told Lil Meech to keep it pushing.

“Honestly, I think what’s said has been said at this point,” he said. “There’s really just nothing. Just move on. Like, if you dwell on anything right now, it’s just you dwelling on it.”

Actor Rotimi, who admits he once owed 50 Cent $300,000, gives Lil Meech advice after his fallout with 50 Cent and tells Lil Meech he just needs to move on.



(🎥 The Morning Hustle/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/cqNWQVkCrJ — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 28, 2025

Rotimi’s words carry weight, especially considering his own history when it comes to “feuding” with 50 Cent. In 2019, 50 Cent publicly called out Rotimi for owing him $300,000, sparking a viral social media exchange. However, as Rotimi later revealed to, the whole beef was a strategic stunt orchestrated by 50 himself to help clear the debt.

Reflecting on his own mindset in a similar situation, Rotimi made it clear that the best revenge is success.

“If it was me, I’m just gonna go beast mode and turn up,” he said. “Just make sure I go OD lit for the next thing I do.”

In case you’ve missed it, the G-Unit mastermind and Lil Meech have been going at it on social media for months now after 50 Cent called his father Big Meech a rat for linking up with Rick Ross. Earlier this month, 50 Cent announced the fourth and final season of the the hit STARZ series following Meech making appearances with his foes such as Floyd Mayweather and Rozay as well.

On the other hand, when asked about his current relationship with 50, Rotimi confirmed there’s no bad blood. But as for working together again, he admitted he’d be selective.

“Everything that he’s doing has been super lit, but it’s still in that world,” he explained, referring to 50’s heavy focus on crime dramas. “If it’s something he does, like a romantic comedy, then cool.”