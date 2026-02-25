50 Cent Puts Beyoncé’s Mom In His Crosshairs, T.I. Prepares For War

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tina Knowles stunned fans by publicly backing Tiny and then found herself in the 50 Cent and T.I. feud.

Tina Knowles – yes, Beyoncé’s mother – just walked into a rap war.

Just when we thought it was safe, and 50 Cent and T.I. backed off after it all spiraled into family territory – we back! Nobody expected Beyoncé’s mother to be in this mess, yet here we are.

This latest saga ignited after T.I. appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast and revisited the Verzuz that never was. It started out so simple. What began as competitive energy quickly turned personal. It all got much worse when 50 posted an unflattering image of Tameka “Tiny” Harris – the matriarch of the Harris family.

Enter King Harris, 21: That boy started cooking. King went full nuclear, dragging 50’s late mother into the fray and even dissed 50’s second son. It was raw and felt like it crossed a moral line. Sheesh!!! I won’t even repost those “bozacks” he posted with 50.

Tina Knowles lovingly reposted a glam video of Tiny, captioning it, “Repost: You feel that? That’s what real feminine energy looks like. Effortless. Beautiful. Unbothered.✨ Glow Season!! GLAMDOLL MAKEUP.”

Tiny responded, “Awe this made my morning… thank you so much Queen.”

Then…after deleting all his diss posts…returns.

Even Holly Robinson Peete jumped in. Does she want smoke?

Now, I asked the question and suggested some thing, but now we know for certain…Tip is NOT letting it go.

He said, “Gon & Keep Posting…. We just getting warm…. Number 1 trending song on YT

#BullyWho?”

Tip already let loosed a couple of songs, “War” and “Right One.” 50 is still pushing his Broadway venture, August Wilson’s “Come and Gone.” I guess.

The irony is thick. The king of beef isn’t going to reply with raps. Oh well.

What started as a Verzuz misunderstanding has become a multi generational spectacle.