50 Cent Rumored To Appear At Republican National Convention In Milwaukee

50 Cent may be performing at the GOP convention, per reports.

50 Cent has reportedly agreed to appear at the Republican National Convention, per sources close to the matter. According to multiple CNN correspondents, 50 Cent is rumored to appear at the Republican National Convention, which runs from Monday (July 15) through this upcoming Thursday (July 18).

A tweet from Kate Sullivan, who covers Donald Trump and the 2024 election for CNN, the G-Unit media mogul is “in talks with convention officials” to appear in Milwaukee.

Additionally, Victor Blackwell, co-host of CNN This Morning Weekend, 50 Cent may have even agreed to more than just an appearance at the convention.

“CNN: 50 Cent is currently scheduled to perform at the GOP convention this week, according to a person familiar.

The person cautioned plans could still change, but as of Monday morning, 50 Cent was scheduled to perform at the convention,” Blackwell wrote in a tweet.

News of 50 Cent’s appearance at the convention follows the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at his recent rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Following the shooting, 50 Cent shared a meme featuring Trump’s head photoshopped on the cover if his classic Get Rich or Die Tryin‘ album cover in reaction to the LP’s fan-favorite deep-cut “Many Men (Wish Death)” trending in the aftermath of the event.

Multiple reports also have confirmed that the track has re-entered the top 10 on US iTunes Charts after trending on social media following the shooting. 50 Cent has also taken full advantage of he moment, announcing the sale of “Many Men” t-shirts in an Instagram post on July 15.

During the 2020 United States presidential election, 50 Cent publicly endorsed Trump, primarily due to concerns over President Joe Biden’s proposed tax policies. In October 2020, Fifty shared a post on Instagram criticizing Biden’s tax plan, which he claimed would significantly raise taxes for high earners in states like New York and California.

His endorsement sparked a flurry of media coverage and discussions, as 50 Cent’s support was seen as a significant deviation from the norm for a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Despite facing backlash from fans and fellow celebrities, 50 Cent remained vocal about his support for Trump, highlighting economic policies as his primary motivation.

However, his endorsement was somewhat short-lived, as he later retracted his support, citing a conversation with comedian Chelsea Handler, who reminded him of the broader implications of a Trump presidency beyond tax concerns.

