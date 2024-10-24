50 Cent Says Meek Mill’s Reaction To Diddy Rumors Fuels More Gossip 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent claims Meek Mill is making things harder on himself by the way he reacts to speculation about an alleged relationship with Diddy.

50 Cent believes Meek Mill hasn’t done himself any favors with his reaction to rumors swirling about the Philly rapper having a sexual relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The G-Unit boss believes Meek’s defensive response to online rumblings about his sexuality only intensifies the speculation.

50 Cent brought up Meek Mill during a recent Billboard interview, contrasting his actions to Drake and Kendrick Lamar addressing allegations in their disses.

“When you say something that isn’t true, and the person wants to defend themselves, they encourage — the public likes that you’re vulnerable,” Fifty explained. “Because it matters to you that it wasn’t true and they jump on you. That’s like Meek Mill.”

He added, “When they say Meek is fruity or gay with Puff in the situation now. It’s how he responds to it that makes people talk about it more. It gets bigger and bigger and it turns into a thing going on out there.”

50 Cent has ruthlessly trolled Meek Mill after Diddy was hit with a lawsuit that referenced the “All Eyes On You” rapper.

However, 50 Cent contrasted the gossip surrounding Meek Mill to former Bad Boy Entertainment artist French Montana.

“You don’t hear one thing about French Montana,” he claimed. “And French was in that circle and around that a lot. Not one thing, and Meek’s s### is all over the place. It’s the way they respond to what people say about them publicly. They feel like, ‘That bothers you?’ If you say anything, then they start harping on that harder. They want the fight to continue.”

Meek Mill Goes Off On 50 Cent

While he has largely ignored 50 Cent’s trolling, Meek Mill felt compelled to speak out when he targeted Diddy’s son, Christian Combs.

“Because your federal the street n##### in queens know that why you tryna pick on a lil boy,” Meek Mill tweeted in May. “your own son hate your guts lol I’m so grateful to be on a island with my son and his friends on his bday .. don’t follow these guys they miserable lives be terrible.”

He added, “Yall n##### 50 online beefing with kids … of course yall n##### left all yall friends and family behind! Yall holding the culture back fr old hating manipulation n##### lol.”