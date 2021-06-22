50 Cent’s Next TV Show Goes Deep Into Queens Legend’s Life

I got a scoop from the AHH gang. They told me that 50 Cent is currently working on numerous street level projects for TV and film. It seems like 50 Cent, similar to Jay Z, has set aside a lot of his beefs and conflicts and is now giving back. So in addition to doing […]

I got a scoop from the AHH gang. They told me that 50 Cent is currently working on numerous street level projects for TV and film. It seems like 50 Cent, similar to Jay Z, has set aside a lot of his beefs and conflicts and is now giving back.

So in addition to doing a show with BMF, it looks like he’s also going to be doing something with a well-known street icon name Bimmy. If you don’t know who BIMMY is, then look no further than the FX special “Hip-Hop Uncovered,” which runs down numerous street figures that influence the game greatly. Bimmy is one of those guys.

He has affiliations with everybody from Run DMC, to LL Cool J, to Waka Flocka, to the infamous Supreme Team, the notorious crew out of New York City. So, it would only be right that 50 Cent dig back and give Bimmy his whole own damn show. That’s right, the life and times of a street icon is coming. Wel,l we’re going to see exactly how this unfurls when it gets down to getting that project green lit, but I will definitely tune in. We are seeing more and more of these background figures coming to the light in this era of streaming and relentless content.

For more information, you’ll just have to check out the interview that we are going to post soon with Bimmy. I can tell you this, it is worth it!

There’s a bit of history here…