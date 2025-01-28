500-Pound Rapper Dank DeMoss Rejected By Lyft Driver: Who’s Wrong?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dank DeMoss, a plus-size rapper by her own claim, is making waves after a wild experience with a Lyft driver went viral. You may remember her from the show “Deb’s House,” which started Deb Antney.

The rapper filed a lawsuit claiming that a driver denied her a ride, allegedly because she was “too big.” The story upset many, while others are debating the logistics of the situation.

I am not sure how I feel.

I watched the show and know how big she was. She says she was up to 600 pounds at one point but had gotten down 100 pounds.

Dank DeMoss preaches body positivity in general and transparency about her weight loss journey. Fans cheer her on. This situation is a bit different.

Now, the driver dude and others suggested she get a Lyft XL (which I did not know existed). These are larger vehicles designed for more passengers or extra space.

Well, there is one way to determine who is right and who is wrong.

Lyft reportedly fired the driver after the incident surfaced. The company preaches something else regarding inclusivity and rides for all passengers.

There are still questions about who was right and wrong.

Weight limits exist in amusement park rides, on furniture and even personal vehicles. Dude’s car was making noise, so I suspect he was feeling nervous.

The difference between 230 pounds and 430 or 500 pounds can make this complicated. Safety may have been a factor, but if the driver had acted solely out of bias, homie would have been out of line.

Dank’s supporters argue she was humiliated and denied basic services. They believe the driver was being prejudiced against the rapper. This is a doozie, either way.

I guess Homeboy is an Uber driver now. Since she’s all viral and controversial, let us partake in some of Dank’s music.