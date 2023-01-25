6ix9ine Antics Continue At Miami Bar Where He Apparently Helped Himself To The Tequila

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

For whatever reason, 6ix9ine can’t seem to behave. Whether he’s acting out on social media or getting sucker punched in public, he’s usually causing trouble—somewhere. Most recently, he was reportedly kicked out of Miami’s El Tiesto Cafe for essentially stealing their liquor.

According to Page Six, 6ix9ine bypassed the bartender, went behind the bar and began pouring bottles of tequila into patrons’ mouths for free. Evidently, it was all love though. He was later seen hugging the security guard as he and his 20-plus deep entourage were given the boot. Witnesses said he’s a regular there and tight with the owner.

6ix9ine soon hopped in a multicolored Rolls-Royce, spraypainted red with yellow and purple splash marks, and took off with two of his friends. A Miami Police Department officer arrived at the restaurant shortly after. He reportedly spoke to a staff member about the incident but no charges were filed.

This is yet another incident involving the controversial rapper acting like an entitled college student who just moved out of his parents’ house for the first time. “Oh look, I’m ‘famous’ so I’m allowed to be an ass.” Not quite. Eventually, 6ix9ine’s behavior both on and offline are going to catch up with him. It’s just a matter of time.