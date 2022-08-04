A Smiling Lil Tjay Is Reportedly Out Of The Hospital After Being Shot

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Good news for Lil Tjay fans and friends. He’s out of the hospital and all smiles!

Lil Tjay is reportedly out of the hospital and doing much better. As you may remember, he was shot several times in June and it did not look like he was going to live. Lil Tjay was not willing to comply to the robbers, and the result was him getting shot in numerous places including some vital organs. There was a lot of conversation around him dying, because he was shot so many times.All this happened in July when he was hanging out in Edgewater, New Jersey. The cops say they attempted to rob the rapper and his friends, but the result was simply a shooting.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and jailed for the shooting. Oddly enough, he’s in Rikers Island, not a NJ jail. So now, Mohamed Konate is charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder, and his to alleged co-defendants are hit with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon charges. I am surprised they are not hit with the murder charge too.

This is all great! I hope that people understand how real it is out here and we don’t see a repeat of this sort of crazy stuff. He had a breathing tube and it almost didn’t seem like he was going to be able to talk. That’s sort of what happens when you get shot in the chest in the neck area.

It’s also fortunate that he was not paralyzed, as rumored previously.