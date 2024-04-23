A$AP Rocky Suffering From Balenciaga Fatigue—But There Is A Solution

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky might want to see what Abeja Studios is about!

A$AP Rocky shouldn’t worry about being bullied by Balenciaga or reaching the point of rousing frustrations with brands such as Rick Owens anymore—thanks to Future for not gatekeeping this brand.

Just as A$AP Rocky, Pluto and Metro Boomin teamed up for their collaborative smash “Show Of Hands” in which Rocky raps, “No more Balenci’ (Uh)/I’m gettin’ really tired of Rick (Tired of that s###),” upcycled designer brand Abeja Studios has emerged to save the day. With a name derivative of the Spanish word for bee, Abeja Studios keenly leans into the environmental circle of life within the world of fashion to create unique and one-of-a-kind upcycled designer and bespoke garments.

And trust me, I know what you’re thinking: “Why have I never heard of it?”

Unless you’re a regular at highly curated showrooms and department stores such as Fred Segel or H. Lorenzo, you probably haven’t gotten the chance to lay eyes on the collections since they aren’t ready-to-wear by any means. In other words, this isn’t a middle of the mall, H&M type brand.

Having already notched multiple major trade show appearances, including their recent partnership with Open Air at Complexcon, Abeja Studios has drawn attention from the likes of Trippie Redd and even Babyface Ray. And now that stars such as Future and others have co-signed the imprint, it’s likely only a matter of time before Rocky gets his hands on some pieces.

And here’s an even more enticing factor for the A$AP Mob general. Since many of the garments are up cycled, that means Rihanna gets to scratch that vintage thrifting itch, just on a much higher frequency.

Check out official images for Abeja Studios recent collection in the post below.