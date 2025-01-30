Ab-Soul’s Super Bowl Hint Sends Black Hippy Fans Into Meltdown 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ab-Soul’s Super Bowl teaser has fans buzzing with speculation that Black Hippy may join Kendrick Lamar onstage.

Ab-Soul shared a tantalizing Super Bowl teaser days ahead of Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming headlining performance, igniting frenzied speculation that Black Hippy might reunite during the Halftime Show.

In little over a week, Lamar is set to make history as the first male solo rapper to headline the Big Game, sparking intense speculation about potential guest appearances, with few details confirmed about the performance.

However, on Wednesday (January 29), Ab-Soul caused a stir online after dropping a cryptic tweet.

The Los Angeles native revealed that Kendrick Lamar’s longtime manager and pgLang co-founder, Dave Free, moved him to tears with some Super Bowl news during their very first FaceTime call.

“LISTEN… I HAVE NEVER GOTTEN A FT FROM FREE,” he tweeted. “SMFH. I JUST SHED A TEAR. DEAD HOMIES. SUPER BOWL LIX. HISTORY!!!”

Black Hippy fans saw the post as a hint that Ab-Soul, ScHoolboy Q, and Jay Rock would join K. Dot for a supergroup reunion on the Super Bowl stage.

One fan declared, “If Kendrick brings out Black Hippy on a Super Bowl stage it’s gonna be one of the best hip hop performances of All Time.”

Another stated, “Black Hippy at the Super Bowl would be insane fr.”

If Kendrick Lamar reunited with his Black Hippy cohorts at the Super Bowl, it wouldn’t be their only recent performance. The supergroup also came together for Lamar’s epic Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert last June.

Very few details have been announced about the artists joining K. Dot for the performance. SZA is the only confirmed special guest so far.

Rumored collaborators include Tyler, the Creator and Lamar’s cousin Baby Keem, but this remains speculation.