SIGNS: The Robots Are Taking Over! AI Lawyer Reps Suspect!

AI-powered robots are trying to represent people in jail but the system is not allowing that to happen. Read about it here.

AI is all the rage at this point in our lives. I find it a bit scary that art, music, jobs and more are now being taken over. Right now, an AI could do what I am doing. That sucks! Personally, I draw the line at doctors and lawyers! And guess what’s next? The first AI-powered robot was slated to represent a defendant in an upcoming court case. Check out what I found on IG.

However, I did a bit of research and found out that the situation has been scrapped.

A “robot” lawyer powered by artificial intelligence was set to be the first of its kind to help a defendant fight a traffic ticket in court next month. But the experiment has been scrapped after “State Bar prosecutors” threatened the man behind the company that created the chatbot with prison time. Joshua Browder, CEO of DoNotPay, on Wednesday tweeted that his company “is postponing our court case and sticking to consumer rights.” Link

Good morning! Bad news: after receiving threats from State Bar prosecutors, it seems likely they will put me in jail for 6 months if I follow through with bringing a robot lawyer into a physical courtroom. DoNotPay is postponing our court case and sticking to consumer rights: — Joshua Browder (@jbrowder1) January 25, 2023

Never fear! The future is on the way. The CBS report revealed that this technology has already been helping in other legal cases. Joshua Browder has stated that his invention has already helped with refunds for in-flight Wifi that didn’t work, lowering bills and fighting parking tickets. I think I need this dudes to help me! There’s a warrant out for me for unpaid tickets. Lucky for me, I no longer leave the house since the pandemic.

See the whole report here: CBS NEWS