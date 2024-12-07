Akademiks Accidentally Reveals Kendrick Lamar’s Drake Diss Is His Top Streamed Song of 2024

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DJ Akademiks is in the mix for all the wrong reasons. Check out the latest in the Drake and Kendrick beef.

Popular Hip-Hop blogger and commentator DJ Akademiks is widely known as one of Drake’s most loyal online supporters. His platform has often served as a launchpad for breaking Drake’s music exclusives, and he has consistently caped for the Canadian.

Over the years, Akademiks has ALSO positioned himself as a vocal critic of Kendrick Lamar! When it comes to supremacy in Hip-Hop, he’s down with Drake. But, something is awry.

“Not Like Us” is one of of best songs in a hot minute and it happens to be a finishing move on Drizzy. Akademiks wasted no time suggesting that the track’s success was not organic. He repeatedly claimed that it benefited from bot streaming to inflate its numbers. This claim, largely baseless, sparked widespread debate across social media. Fans and critics questioned the validity of his talk. Akademiks doubled down! He said – and I quote – the song represented “an obvious campaign to prop up Kendrick’s agenda.”

Something happened the other day. Akademiks accidentally revealed that “Not Like Us” was his most-streamed song of the year. During a live broadcast, Akademiks shared his Spotify Wrapped results with viewers, and Kendrick’s diss topped his playlist for 2024. Instantly, he went viral! Homey was embarrassed. They called him out saying, “he’s a fan, he’s a fan, he’s a fan…”

This isn’t the first time Akademiks has made headlines for taking shots at Kendrick Lamar. In 2020, Akademiks notoriously dismissed Lamar as “irrelevant,” couldn’t compete with the commercial dominance of Drake. When “Not Like Us” went crazy, Akademiks said Dot was trying to ride the wave of controversy. I guess those bots are in his house and running up the streams, eh?

Twitter exploded with memes and jokes at Akademiks’s expense and yes, they called him a bot.. One user said, “Ak been streaming ‘Not Like Us’ on repeat so much he’s practically the bot he’s been talking about.” Another wrote, “Kendrick doesn’t need bots when Akademiks is doing the heavy lifting himself.” Twitter can still be fun, but Elon still sucks.

Hit-Boy joined in, “Top streamed song? Looks like even the haters can’t resist greatness.”

Ak has not commented. I am sure he has some explaining to do to Drake.



– illseed out!

By the way, still waiting on Chubbs to crash something.