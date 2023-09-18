You Won’t Believe What Alex Rodriguez Did For Fun While “Snitching” To The DEA

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A-Rod just gave a whole new meaning to the phrase “go hard.”

Depending on which federal investigators you ask, they may tell you MLB legend Alex Rodriguez likes to “go hard” in his free time.

Long story short, A-Rod admitted to federal investigators that the founder of abiogenesis had given him Cialis and Viagra, after bloodwork revealed his testosterone was “low for a male of his age.”

According to a new bombshell report from ESPN that cited Drug Enforcement Administration documents from a 2014 sit-down with the then-Yankees franchise player, he used the drugs for “fun” and paid nearly $12,000 per month for the illegal prescriptions.

In fact, the 2014 meeting Rodriguez took part in with two assistant U.S. Department of Justice attorneys and seven DEA agents, dubbed “Queen Day,” was also allegedly the first time Rodriguez admitted to using PEDs (performance enhancing drugs.)

Don’t believe me? The NY Post claims a 1,400-page report on the meeting exists and also details allegations Rodriguez outed Manny Ramirez, Ryan Braun and one other MLB All-Star player for their use of PEDs. And here’s the kicker, not one single player named received a suspension, per ESPN.

Keep it 100 with yourself though—you might’ve been poppin’ Viagra on some “Stay Up” Kanye West and 88Keys vibes if you bagged Jennifer Lopez, too.