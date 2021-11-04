Amara La Negra Is PREGNANT! And Partners With Clearblue To Announce The Pregnancy

Add Amara Le Negra to the list of people who had pandemic babies! In an Instagram post, the former Love & Hip-Hop star has announced that she’s pregnant with TWINS! Check out the post below. Amara La Negra seems to have made the pregnancy announcement in partnership with Clearblue, the pregnancy test company, based on […]

Add Amara Le Negra to the list of people who had pandemic babies!

In an Instagram post, the former Love & Hip-Hop star has announced that she’s pregnant with TWINS!

Check out the post below.

Amara La Negra seems to have made the pregnancy announcement in partnership with Clearblue, the pregnancy test company, based on the caption. “I am so excited to finally share that we have twins on the way! Thank you @clearblue for being a part of our journey and giving me the most amazing news! There is nothing better than seeing the word PREGNANT! Even though I’m scared and nervous, especially after having a miscarriage, I am also excited and have a roller coaster of emotions but it truly is a Blessing,” she wrote in the caption.

Amara La Negra also posted a follow-up post featuring a pregnancy photoshoot, which was done in a typical over-the-top fashion, as these things are sort of wont to be. Check out that post below.

“Thank you lord For My Children! You are in Control and Only you Know My Heart! This is The Biggest Blessing you could have ever given me. #Ochun 🍯 My Womb Has Been Bleesed [sic],” read the caption.

Congratulations, mami!