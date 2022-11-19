AMAs Cut Chris Brown From Show … So Guess What Breezy Did?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The artist posted the performance he would have given to the people.

Millions of fans are disappointed after finding out that the Chris Brown tribute to Michael Jackson, scheduled for this weekend’s American Music Awards has been scrapped.

While no reason has been provided for the last-minute change, Breezy is not about to leave his fans hanging. He gave his fans a peek at what he had planned for them on his Instagram.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, the artist (and Michael Jackson fan himself) posted a video of him performing. The caption was simple and something many are saying to themselves, “U SERIOUS?”

In recognition of MJJ’s 40th Anniversary of the “Thiller” album, Chris’s planned included “Beat It,” “Wanna Be Starting Something,” “Billie Jean,” and the album’s title track.

People hopped int the comments basically saying shame on the AMAs and celebrating Chris’ commitment to the art.

Singer Sammie said, “Nahhhh this is crazy. This man’s the goat 🐐. Let Him perform. 💙🫶🏾. This was rehearsal 🔥. I’m speechless.”

Tina Davis said, “Always a great entertainer, especially at the award shows and tour dates. This has got to stop! Let this black man live!!! It’s their loss, CB! You always outshine every performer on these award shows… It would have truly been the one of the ONLY reasons for many of us to watch the AMAs!!! THEY MISSED AN EPIC MOMENT! 🙏🏾🔥🚀”

Affion Crockett said it best, “BRUHHHHH 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👑👑👑👑👑.”

Wish we could have seen this on a huge stage.