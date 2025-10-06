Andre The Giant’s “Rapper Daughter” Rumor Gets Body-Slammed By Reality

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Andre the Giant’s real daughter Robin Christensen-Roussimoff is 46, not a mystery rapper the internet falsely claims is his secret child.

Come on, y’all. OK, let’s play.

Andre the Giant was a towering force both in and out of the wrestling ring, a massive presence whose warmth and charisma helped him transcend into an icon. But decades after his death, the wrestling legend’s name is being dragged into a bizarre new viral rumor. For God’s sake…this is all wrong.

Social media has erupted with claims that a plus-sized woman rapper with a thick accent is the daughter of the late WWF superstar. The problem? It’s completely false. What in tarnation is wrong with us?

Despite countless users debunking the story, people keep sharing it. Every time I think the internet has hit peak nonsense, another rumor like this comes along. People see someone tall, attach a famous name and suddenly it’s ‘Andre the Giant’s long-lost child.’” We have to do better.

A quick search easily disproves the claim. Andre René Roussimoff — the French wrestling icon known to millions simply as Andre the Giant — had only one child, a daughter named Robin Christensen-Roussimoff. She’s 46 years old, born in France and was raised in the United States.

Robin has maintained a relatively private life (her IG is private, too) but made headlines a few years ago when Netflix released Andre the Giant. The documentary explored her father’s career and personal struggles. She appeared in the film and shared reflections about their distant relationship. Robin only met her father a handful of times due to his grueling wrestling schedule, describing him as “the gentle giant.”

The current rumor claims that a new female rapper is Andre’s secret daughter doesn’t hold up. This is dumb. There’s no connection, no evidence and no NOTHING FROM Andre’s family or estate.

People are lazy. Andre the Giant’s legacy lives on through his real daughter Robin and that’s all.

Andre’s name deserves better than cheap clickbait! Whoever the rapper is…shout out to you. Now, clear this up for the people on the short bus! They don’t know your name yet!

illseed out!