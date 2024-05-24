Angela Simmons Uses Her Booty To Reveal Status With Yo Gotti

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

We finally get the status update with Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons.

So, what is the state of Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons’ relationship? They continue to follow each other on social media but haven’t been seen publicly together in months, and they haven’t posted about each other either. So, what is really going on?

Before diving into that, it’s important to mention that Yo Gotti’s brother was tragically murdered, which must have significantly impacted their lives and decisions. They likely needed time to realign and process this loss privately. Inquiring minds have continued to wonder what they have been up to and if there was trouble in thug paradise.

Recently, Angela subtly referenced Yo Gotti on her social media. His birthday was on May 19, and she gave him a shoutout. This post indicated that they are still together and in love, at least from what we can see. If there’s more to the story, we might find out later. The post was very discreet, and before that, there hadn’t been a post about him since January. Yo Gotti’s brother’s funeral was on February 1, following his tragic death on January 13, 2024. This has indeed been an incredibly challenging year for them.

Big Jook, Rest In Peace.