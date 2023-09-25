Are Jonathan Majors And Meagan Good Headed For Marriage?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jonathan Majors may have dropped a hint that has the rumors on fire! Could he and Meagan Good be headed for marriage?

Did Jonathan Majors drop a hint that there might be more to his relationship with Meagan Good than meets the eye? The two were seen together at the Congressional Black Caucus’s Annual Black and White Gala in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, September 23.

During the event, Meagan Good expressed her happiness, emphasizing the importance of celebrating their love and support for each other, as well as their collective impact on the world. When she turned to Jonathan Majors…he blurted something out that got the rumors going.

The Marvel actor responded with, “Y’all heard the Mrs., so that’s what it is,” causing the crowd to erupt in cheers. The use of “the Mrs.” of the “missus” left many wondering. Nobody has gotten clarification on exactly what he meant so here we are.

My dude made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2021 as Kang the Conqueror AND was not cut out of Disney+’s “Loki.” They were talking about it because of his legal quandary, but he is expected to reprise the role in the upcoming second season. Meagan is no slouch as and actor and even shows up in DC’s Shazam franchise.

The couple made headlines – yet again – in August when they were seen together at New York Criminal Court. As we know, our dear brother had been arrested in March on charges of assaulting his ex-girlfriend while in a New York taxi. He denied the allegations, claiming that the woman was drunk and had previously attacked him. His lawyer expected the charges to be dropped, citing recanted statements from the woman. But, it continues.

He is scheduled to appear in court again in October.

Personally, I like that he has found somebody “from the culture” to ride with him through this difficult time. I hate that his personal life is the focus and not his acting, which is stellar. I pray he gets back on track, artistically.