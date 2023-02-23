Are Nelly And Ashanti Getting Back Together?

The Internet is doing what is does. And they have determined that it is highly likely that Nelly and Ashanti are back together after 20 years.

I knew this was going to happen! But I thought the rumors of “sponsors” were so prevalent. Recently, the internet has been stalking Nelly and Ashanti’s moves. And those sleuths have determined that they just might be back together again.

Let’s go back – back into time. Almost 20 years ago, these two dated. Irv Gotti was allegedly abusing his duties as a label head and Ashanti found love with Nelly. And, well, they dated for quite some time – like 11 years. Last year they performed “Body on Me” and there seemed to be real chemistry. Nelly was damn near slobbering! And Ashanti is looking better now than she was when they dated in the early 2000’s. That said, it is looking like they are seeing each other. By the way, Ashanti is now 42 and Nelly is 48. They are getting older!

They look great though!

Here’s what the internet has determined!

Ashanti has been wearing Nelly’s chain allegedly:

Ashanti’s DJ and other random people are in the back there. I would not have known it had they not said something.

Apparently, they have both been seen in Las Vegas at the same time. These Sherlocks have determined, because of this, they are dating. But are they? I am not so sure they are not playing with the affections of those that want to see them together.

Anyway, I was always told that Ashanti had a very low-key relationship with a very rich man. And, she was taken care of. On another note, Nelly apparently cheated on her so there’s a contingency that does not want them together because he allegedly cheated. Need go back, they say! But, what if a man grows up and becomes a better person? What if they are in a different place than they were 20 years ago? Think about it and tell me what you believe in the comments!