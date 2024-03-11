Are Remy Ma And Papoose Working It Out?

Remy Ma and Papoose: Are They Back Together? The Rumors Are On Fire!

Some of us are still holding out for “Black Love.” Remy Ma and Papoose made the term popular for our era. And then, “Poof,” it all seemed to go away in scandal. Recently, I saw them celebrating his birthday online, and there was Remy. I was like, “YO! Are they back together?” I have been following for quite some time, keeping the faith. And then, “Poof,” the video I had seen was taken down. I did not even see enough of it to really make a determination. Well, you know the internet will do the work for us. Here’s the video:

So, now that you have seen the video, what do you think? I think they look like they are doing it for their baby, Reminisce. Isn’t she gorgeous? I would make it work for her too. If nothing else, I think they are in a “cordial space,” and there is no friction. They sit down and have dinner as well. It could be a nice step forward or nothing at all. I suppose we’ll find out.

Pap has never stopped wearing his wedding ring. I believe he’s going to keep that on until they are divorced. I believe in them. I hope they believe in them too!

Here’s our last Remy interview!