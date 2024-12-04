Are The New Owners Of Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles Raging MAGA Supporters?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A staple of Black people and food may have some issues that need addressing.

Something crazy has come to light. For years, Black people have been loyal supporters of Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles. We’ve loved their chicken, waffles, and other delicacies, believing it to be a Black-owned establishment. While it’s never been considered the pinnacle of fine dining, we cherished it for its soulful taste and the vibe it offered whenever we walked through its doors.

Now, a new rumor is making waves: Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles may not actually be Black-owned anymore. And when I say “anymore,” you’ll understand shortly.

Roscoe’s was founded by a Black man in the 1970s and quickly became an iconic institution, particularly in Los Angeles. Over time, it expanded its operations and gained recognition in other cities. However, unbeknownst to many of us, the franchise faced significant financial troubles, accumulating a staggering $27 million in debt. In response, Roscoe’s filed for bankruptcy, entered a payment plan, and committed to staying afloat.

This is where things get murky.

I’ve been digging for clear, definitive information about the current ownership of Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles, and the details are elusive. What we do know is that the parent company is called East Coast Foods, but beyond that, it’s hard to pin down specifics. However, one thing is certain: this ownership question has sparked a lot of conversations.

Some rumors (see above video) suggest that the current owners are Trump supporters—yes, you read that right. Allegedly, the folks now running Roscoe’s align with MAGA, the “Make America Great Again” crowd. This claim gained traction after a woman online posted about it, and Joy Reid from MSNBC picked it up. Unsurprisingly, this revelation has led many Black people to reconsider their support for Roscoe’s. To be fair, some had already distanced themselves, given that the menu isn’t exactly known for its health-conscious offerings—but that’s another story entirely!

I’ll continue investigating and share any updates as they come. In the meantime, it might be wise to pause your support for Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles until we get to the bottom of this. Stay tuned!

For the record, this is what AI told me:

As of December 2024, there is no public information indicating a change in ownership; Herb Hudson remains the owner of Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles. The company has continued to operate its various locations, although it has faced challenges, such as the closure of its Pasadena branch in June 2024 after 30 years of operation.