Ari Fletcher On Moneybagg Yo Trios, Polyamory / Bisexuality

Moneybagg Yo’s girlfriend, Ari Fletcher, understands the importance of controversy. Recently, the quasi-celebrity endures the ire of public scrutiny. Equally important, a unique insight on using guns to end relationships makes her a trending topic. So now, a blinding spotlight illuminates her thoughts on threesomes, polyamory, and her bisexuality.

As usual, the ladies of Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast are on point. Soon, from the Beauty they effortlessly elicit juicy information. They asked and the Social Media Maven gave it to them, raw.

In order to best comprehend her sex life the emerging entrepreneur readily opens up. The self-professed “bisexual” businesswoman bares it all. Soon, she shares “I’m really into girls. On my own, like, I don’t have threesomes because that’s what [Bagg] wants to do.”

Indeed, the Insatiable Influencer offers, “Like, that’s what I wanna do. I really like women, I’m into women. I’ve been in a real relationship with a girl for three years and had sex with numerous women.” And, there it is.

Additionally, Ari Fletcher explains her inclination to embrace Polyamory. Now the notion is being “strongly considered.” Although, some stipulations will be in place. Then, the encouraging Ari includes, “I wanna be the girlfriend. And, she’s my girlfriend and just fun for him. I don’t want him to like her for real — unless it’s sexual.”

So, all this seems simple, right?

At any rate, be sure to check out Ari’s friendly ascent to fame.

How did Young Dro put it? “My girl got a girlfriend / and we be bringin’ girls in…”