Ashanti & Nelly Allegedly Have Another Baby Coming

Nelly and Ashanti are going back to back!

Word on the street is that Nelly and Ashanti are about to have their second child together. Interestingly, the public hasn’t seen much of their first child yet, but according to sources, the couple is running it back again!

It was just about a month ago that Ashanti had her first performance since giving birth, and now reports suggest they’re gearing up for baby number two. I’m not mad (YES, I wish it was me!) — they seem truly happy together. Hopefully, they can maintain that happiness and continue building their family in peace. While this is still just a rumor, it’s worth noting that they’ve been rekindling their romance after years apart, and it’s great to see them thriving as a married couple. The haters were hating!

That said, let’s hope this rumor doesn’t drag Irv Gotti back into the spotlight of gossip rags. The last thing anyone needs is more drama overshadowing their happiness. Let’s focus on celebrating Black love and growth instead!

Exclusive: Ashanti Is Allegedly Pregnant Again, Expecting Second Child w/ Husband Nelly https://t.co/OUepPA1cBS pic.twitter.com/wCEWZVzmAI — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) November 27, 2024

Nelly and Ashanti’s relationship has been a journey. They first met in 2003 at a Grammy Awards press conference and began dating shortly thereafter. Their initial relationship lasted a DECADE before they broke up in 2013. In 2023 – 10 years later – the couple rekindled their romance, and were secretly married in December of that year.

In July 2024, they welcomed their first child, a son named Kareem Kenkaide Hayne. ✊🏾

We are happy for them! I find it funny that he’s “the husband” now.