ATL Jacob Denies “Shading” Cardi B Over Offset Drama—But She’s Not Buying It

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Get the facts on ATL Jacob’s response to Cardi B and Offset controversy. Find out what he really meant in his tweet and the truth behind the allegations.

ATL Jacob is pleading the fifth when it comes to his recent social media misunderstanding involving Cardi B and Offset.

In a candid interview with Baller Alert, ATL Jacob set the record straight regarding accusations that he shaded Cardi B on Twitter (X) amid her and Offset’s ongoing cheating scandal and looming divorce. The producer emphatically denied any negative intentions behind his quoted reply of a scenario referencing Cardi’s alleged infidelity to Offset while she was pregnant in a tweet he shared that quoted Future’s lyrics.

“I don’t shade her, I never shaded her for one,” ATL Jacob clarified. “Your husband [Offset], well now ex or whatever y’all going through, that’s my boy. So why would I shade you?”

The producer made it clear that he valued his friendship with Offset and had no interest in creating tension between himself and Cardi B. He continued, “At the end of the day, you his BM no matter what. Y’all relationship gonna always be up and down.”

When asked if he had spoken to Cardi B since the incident, ATL Jacob confirmed that he had not while explaining his side of the story, alleging the entire thing was a miscommunication in the first place.

“No, I feel like it was definitely, I guess, a moment going around at the time when I tweeted it,” he said. “I personally didn’t see the moment of the drama and what was going. I was just completely confused.”

ATL Jacob added, “So that’s why I didn’t even argue back and forth. I’m just like, ‘Yo, I ain’t shaded you. I never shaded you. I don’t even know what’s going on.’ I just responded to a tweet that I didn’t agree with that went viral on Twitter for sure. And the comments, the tweet comments didn’t say Cardi B or Offset or nothing.”

He went on to say that he discovered Cardi B’s response only when her quote tweet notification popped up on his phone, to his surprise.

“I think I was on Twitter scrolling. Then the notification popped up. Cardi B quoted you. I’m like, damn. I wonder what she quoted.”

Cardi caught wind of the response, and apparently wasn’t feeling it because she proceeded to call the producer out for being disingenuous. Not only that, but she alleged this wasn’t the first time he said something “slick” and attempted to play dumb about it.

“This is the third time he said some slick s### about me…” Cardi B wrote in a comment on Instagram replying to the clip of ATL Jacob’s interview.

Cardi went on to claim that Offset had once allegedly questioned ATL Jacob about sending shots at Cardi, presumably while they were still together.

”My baby dad had to press him about it before…” she wrote. “Now he wanna act dumb because I DIRECTLY addressed him. Lame ass shade me in the if you ain’t going to stand on your shade.”

The high-profile divorce drama between Cardi B and Offset has been ongoing for several years, marked by rumors of infidelity and public spats. The couple, who married in September 2017, initially split in 2018 after Offset’s cheating scandal but later reconciled.

They share three children. Their ups and downs led Cardi to file for divorce in 2020, but the couple worked things out. Cardi filed for divorce again earlier this year, but the two have continued to confuse fans amid a series of public appearances together as they continue to work through their differences.

Check out the interview clip above to get ATL Jacob’s full remarks on the situation.