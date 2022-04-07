August Alsina Reportedly Writing Tell-All About Sex Life With Jada

August is back after a bit of a break! He is riding the Jada wave and is reportedly going to write a book about their sex.

I almost cannot believe it. August Alsina is reportedly riding his wave of fame through Jada Pinkett Smith and poor Will Smith. The one-time hot like fire singer is now reduced to exploiting the controversy.

The “entanglement” between him and Jada Pinkett Smith may actually result in more than just a song. As you know August Alsina recently released a song that once again reestablish that he was Jada’s lover. “Well, of course, some s##t is bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favorite,” he sang. However, it looks like he’s going to take it a step further. According to The Sun, the singer is going to actually go so far as to write and release a book telling all about their love life.

On top of that, the report says that a lot of the focus will be on their actual sex and her sexual behaviors. It sounds extremely explicit to me and I don’t know if it’s a good idea. But, even bad ideas can sell a lot of units. So the people that I have polled informally are already set to buy this book.

August seems to have quite a fanbase of women, so I am not sure if this will NOT bode well with them. And men? I don’t think men care either way. But as soon as the book drops the most salacious parts are certainly going to be extracted and distributed accordingly.

I find it extremely interesting that people are really p##### off about this. But this is the world that we have created and this is the world that the Smiths have also unwittingly participated in. Hopefully, this book never drops. The circus is really running rampant right now.

And no more Red Table Talks either!