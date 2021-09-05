Azealia Banks Hates The ‘Donda’ Album

Azealia Banks is the latest rapper to come out and trash Kanye West’s Donda album. In a since-deleted Instagram story, the provocateur…well…you know what…you take a look. To be fair, Azealia Banks would know a thing or two about what hedge fund bros would like, given that she reportedly dated their Lord and Savior, Elon […]

In a since-deleted Instagram story, the provocateur…well…you know what…you take a look.

Azealia Banks calls Kanye West’s new album #DONDA wild garbage:



"Music for hedgefund bros" pic.twitter.com/4hxM3HyfM9 — Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) August 29, 2021

Azealia Banks clarifies why she called out Kanye West’s new album:



"I said it because that gospel cockfest was legit depressing garbage" pic.twitter.com/93HO8DvODy — Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) August 30, 2021

To be fair, Azealia Banks would know a thing or two about what hedge fund bros would like, given that she reportedly dated their Lord and Savior, Elon Musk. And based on what happened with that little disaster, Banks would also know a thing or two about wild garbage and a gospel…you know what, never mind. I’m trying to get right with God. Let’s move on.

In truth, some of Azealia Banks’ criticism is valid. Yeezy is a far cry from his 808s and Heartbreak days, and while no one will ever take his legacy away from him, he may be better off retiring gracefully from the game. With all his money and all his investments in things outside of the hip hop game, he certainly doesn’t need to go on tour and ugly-sweat to “All of the Lights” for the benefit of the screaming crowds. (It’s also worth mentioning that when Azealia Banks isn’t bull-chittin’…when she’s actually on her game…her mic sounds nice. Unfortunately, these days, she’s known for being sensationalist than a sensational rapper. Bah well.)

Azealia Banks is just the latest to proclaim her dislike of West’s latest album. Charlamagne Tha God, The Breakfast Club host, made clear that he doesn’t like the album, either. And Soulja Boy and Drake are all but work husbands with the Grammy-winning rapper, at this point, given that they’ve spent most of their time p##### off at Ye (when not promoting Certified Lover Boy, which leads you to believe that this is really all nothing but a clever bit of marketing…how meta, indeed).