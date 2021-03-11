Azealia Banks Sells Sex Tape On The Block Chain For $17K

(AllHipHop Rumors)
Azealia Banks! Azealia Banks?
Somehow this crazy chick manage to sneak back into the rumor section! How does she do it? She is not even relevant or interesting anymore! So blame me for putting her back in the section that you love so much!
So, here it is: Azealia Banks has a sex tape. That in and of itself is cause for getting a mention in the rumor section, but there is more. Not only does Azealia Banks have a sex tape, she has a fiancé. I cannot imagine somebody going so far as to marry Azealia Banks, but there is someone that has put a ring on it. Amazing!
But wait, there’s EVEN more!
According to reports, Azealia Banks has a sex tape with her fiancé AND said tape sold for $17 thousand on the block chain! NFT for the win! Are you serious though? Somebody literally paid the amount of a VW Jetta to get a “tape” of one of the ugliest people in the music game having sex? No, I will say I was referring to what’s going on inside of her as representative of attractiveness but make no mistake about it the face of her having intercourse is not something I want to see. At any rate I find this to be fascinating because maybe there’s a world ‘nother out there that I am unaware of that actually thinks that this chick has value. I know I am going hard at Bank-less right now, but some of you may not know that she dissed me in her social media a few years ago and I’ve never gotten over it. In fact, I’m still p##### off about it. She went off on the site as well when we were nothing but nice to her. In addition to reporting the facts about her crazy life! Anyway, let’s move on to the next rumor because this one has dried up quickly.
WAIT…STOP THE PRESSES!!
I just found out that the “tape” is just audio. Back to the beginning: why is this news?
At any rate, this is got to be one of the most perfect storms in the history of room because I just can’t believe so many seemingly all right things happened in succession to result in one massive un-ignorable rumor!
