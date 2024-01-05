B.G. Disses Lil Wayne In New Song!

B.G. is starting off the new year spicy with a diss towards his Cash Money brother, Lil Wayne. Check out what he said.

Oh nooooooooooo! Why is 2024 starting off like this? B.G. is one of the biggest names to come up out of the Cash Money crew. He coined the term “Bling Bling” and did a long stretch of time in the bing bing. Now that he is outside, it is ON! He is on a feature run, but his latest has raised several eyebrows Here is the specific line:

“My n#### Wheezy steady touring, but he’s a b#tch and it’s showing”

Finesse2tymes dropped a new track, “Gangstafied,” and it’s got the streets buzzing, especially with B.G. jumping in with those heavy bars. Let us not get all crazy. It’s not a full song, but it is a diss. To me, it feels deeper, like there’s some unresolved stuff from back in the day. B.G.’s been through a lot, and this verse kinda gives us a glimpse into his perspective on things that went down while he was locked up. But, the end of that bar said, “I’m still a living legend, don’t act like you didn’t know it.” Says a lot more about what may have happened.

Lil Wayne, on the other hand, has been doing his thing, staying on top of the game, touring and all. But this line from B.G. might stir up some old feelings or even start new conversations in the Hip-Hop community.

At this point, it’s all about how Weezy responds, if he does. Will he take it to the music, or will it be a behind-the-scenes convo?